Candace Cameron Bure and Her Husband Reveal ‘Time Capsule’ Marriage ‘Advice’ in Anniversary Trip Video

After 15 years of working to make it happen and finally having her dreams come true, Tabitha's husband was able to retire from his work as a police officer with the LAPD. Tabitha Brown has been making many of her dreams come true lately, from having a recurring guest starring role on Showtime’s The Chi, to turning her TikTok fame into an audio book, a partnership to make a salt-free spice blend with McCormick and more. The most recent thing that has come to fruition for the actress and social media personality though has to do with her husband. After 15 years of working to make it happen, Brown was able to allow her husband, Chance, to retire from his work as a police officer with the LAPD.