Pride & Resistance: The LGBTQIA+ Struggle is the Working Class Struggle

Tomorrow, June 26, ANSWER Coalition Los Angeles, an anti-war and social justice organization, is hosting ‘Pride & Resistance: Stonewall Means Fight Back!’ an anti-corporate Pride March and Celebration. Given that the annual LA Pride Parade was canceled this year, ANSWER felt it was important to hold their own Pride event, an event for the people, to get back to the origins of what Pride really means and to shine light on the violence and discrimination that many LGBTQIA+ people still face.