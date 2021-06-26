Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Warning: These 28 Sexy Movies on Netflix This July Are Dangerously Hot

By Corinne Sullivan
PopSugar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if July wasn't hot enough, Netflix's movie offerings for the month are hotter than ever. Maybe you're hoping to get some thrills and chills from an erotic thriller. Perhaps a swoon-worthy period drama is your idea of a good time. No matter what you're in the mood for watching, Netflix has a hot-and-heavy movie for everyone this July — though you'll want to make sure to crank the AC and chug some water before tuning in. Here are some red-hot movies available to stream on Netflix this July, but only check them out if you think you can handle the heat.

www.popsugar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPopculture

Terror-Filled Hit Horror Movie Coming to Netflix in July

There's a slate of new movies and television shows that will be heading to Netflix in July. One of the programs that will be coming to the streaming service is the 2008 film The Strangers. If you're in for a thrilling flick, The Strangers is definitely for you. It will be available on July 1.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in July 2021

Highlights include the return of a Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix series and the latest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson. While June was a month of transition for the movie industry, July marks the first time in more than a year that theatrical releases have truly returned to full strength. In all, 14 titles will receive a wide release in the U.S. this month, giving audiences a choice between superheroes (“Black Widow”), cartoons (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), documentaries (“Summer of Soul”), and Matt Damon (“Stillwater”).
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: What’s leaving in July 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed this month

Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.The service doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next 31 days, and how long you have left to watch.Movies1 JulyThe Accountant of Auschwitz All About Nina Angamaly Diaries Are You Human? Arizona Bathtubs Over BroadwayBehind the CandelabraThe Blues Brothers The Bodyguard The Borrowers...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is No Sudden Move on Netflix? – Netflix News

The crime thriller No Sudden Move from director Steven Soderbergh is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes leading to widespread speculation as to whether or not the film occupies a place within Netflix’s extensive library. Soderbergh is notoriously known for such motion pictures as Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic, and Logan Lucky, as...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

With Love Is Blind and Sexy Beasts, Netflix is shaming people for having physical attraction

"Netflix is making something that is not a thing, a thing," says Shani Silver. "For those of us who have the ability to see, seeing is one of the things we’re allowed to do. It’s a completely valid human capability, and it’s allowed to factor into who we’re attracted to without us feeling 'shallow.' The greenlighting of Sexy Beast (honestly did no one think, any point, what the actual f*ck are we doing?) is the latest in Netflix’s commitment to shaming us for something normal. Not that I think this should happen because leave singles the hell alone, but why doesn’t Netflix just cast blind people? That has to be faster than applying monster makeup."
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

Season 2 of Outer Banks, Love Actually and More—All the New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix In July

Netflix’s summer lineup is heating up! We’re taking a look at all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in July. Grey’s Anatomy fans will be happy to know that season 17 of the medical drama will arrive on the streaming service on July 3. The latest season begins during the COVID-19 pandemic and also marks the surprise return of McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey).
TV & VideosDecider

The Best Summer Movies & Shows on Netflix

Happy Summer, everyone! We are now officially into the summer season (if this heatwave was not enough of an indication) and we cannot help but feel more liberated, invigorated, and energized than last summer. Any idea why that may be?. After a year of pandemic purgatory, we all deserve a...
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

See the trailer for Netflix’s unique new dating show, Sexy Beasts

With masks and prosthetics hiding who they really are, will participants manage to find themselves true love?. Is regular dating getting a little boring for you? Do you wish dating shows had a bit more oomph to them? Well, Netflix’s upcoming show Sexy Beasts is a series unlike anything you’ve ever seen before – we guarantee it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mirror

When is Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts being released in the UK?

Netflix is releasing a new dating series that sees singletons get to know each other while wearing elaborate prosthetic masks to disguise their appearances. In Sexy Beasts, viewers will see a Panda, with the body of a woman, tell a guy that she wants to "get married" and "have babies" before she turns 26, before asking her date if he has health insurance.
TV SeriesMarconews.com

Netflix in July 2021: Wacky dating show 'Sexy Beasts,' a Felicity Jones romance and more

Interested in some "summer loving" or action? Netflix's July offerings might have something to satisfy your craving. Felicity Jones investigates impassioned writing in the romantic drama "The Last Letter from Your Lover." Christina Milian might get back together with an ex at his wedding to someone else in "Resort to Love." If it's reality TV romance you're after, off-the-wall dating show "Sexy Beasts" could scratch that itch.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

‘Sexy Beasts’ – A Bizarre Dating Show Coming To Netflix

Netflix releases an official trailer for their new and peculiar dating show, ‘Sexy Beasts‘. Making a twist to the typical dating show format, Sexy Beasts introduces love-seeking singles adorning Hollywood-grade prosthetics and makeup. The concept aims to do away with dating based on physical appearance, instead making singles focus on personality and emotional chemistry.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Werewolves Within on Netflix? – Netflix News

The comedy horror film Werewolves Within is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s no surprise that subscribers are curious to know if they can watch the wickedly funny endeavor on Netflix. The Josh Ruben-directed film is based on a video game of the same name developed by Red Storm...
TV SeriesPopculture

Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 5)

The shelves in the Netflix streaming library are about to look a little fuller, because the streaming giant is adding more than a dozen new titles this week! With summer temperatures soaring, the streamer is helping subscribers catch a break from the rising temperatures by giving them plenty of excuses to remain inside – 21 excuses to be exact. This week, nearly two dozen new titles will be made available for streaming, with a whopping 17 being Netflix original series, films, and specials.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Netflix Picks Up Worldwide Rights to Horror Film 'Curs>r,' Starring Asa Butterfield

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Toby Meakins’ horror thriller “Curs>r,” starring Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”), Iola Evans (“Carnival Row”) and Eddie Marsan. The deal was negotiated by producer and financier Anton (“Greenland: Migration,” “His Dark Materials”) and Stigma Films. More from Variety. The film, a dark twist on...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Beloved Will Ferrell Movie Is Dominating Netflix

NASCAR is a uniquely American phenomenon, which would go a long way to explaining why Adam McKay and Will Ferrell‘s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby would prove to be a huge success after earning $163 million at the box office, even though less than 10% of that total came from markets outside the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy