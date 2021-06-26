Warning: These 28 Sexy Movies on Netflix This July Are Dangerously Hot
As if July wasn't hot enough, Netflix's movie offerings for the month are hotter than ever. Maybe you're hoping to get some thrills and chills from an erotic thriller. Perhaps a swoon-worthy period drama is your idea of a good time. No matter what you're in the mood for watching, Netflix has a hot-and-heavy movie for everyone this July — though you'll want to make sure to crank the AC and chug some water before tuning in. Here are some red-hot movies available to stream on Netflix this July, but only check them out if you think you can handle the heat.www.popsugar.com