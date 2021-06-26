Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

4 people injured after turbulence during flight from Chicago to SLC

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Four people on board a flight from Chicago were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after the plane landed in Salt Lake City.

Southwest Airlines flight 1753 left from Chicago Midway International Airport and experienced "moderate turbulence" on its approach to the SLC International Airport. Passengers were advised to fasten their seat belts, an airline spokesperson said.

After the airplane landed safely, three flight attendants and one customer were transported to be treated for minor injuries.

It was not provided what those injuries were or how the individuals sustained them.

FOX 13 will update this story online and on the air as more information becomes available.

