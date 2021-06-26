Demand for cars is high, but supply is low

Analysts love these auto supply stocks. Electric and autonomous vehicle stocks like Tesla (ticker: TSLA) and NIO (NIO) have been among the hottest stocks in the market in the past couple of years as investors recognize the potential long-term opportunity in the next-generation global auto industry. But while Tesla, NIO and others sell the finished products, there are plenty of companies both inside and outside the auto industry that will be building the technology and components going under the hood. Bank of America recently compiled a list of top next-generation auto supplier stock picks. These seven companies will help build the cars of the future.