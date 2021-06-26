Cancel
Demand for cars is high, but supply is low

By Brooke Thorington
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 15 days ago

If you’re looking to buy a car this summer, be prepared for sticker shock, dealers say demand is high, but supply is low. According to Black Book used car prices have climbed 30% in the past…

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

#Used Car#New Cars#Black Book#Louisiana Auto Dealers
Economy
Cars
