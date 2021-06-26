Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jim Wells County, TX

Veteran looks to make home more habitable for ailing wife

By Greg Chandler
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdJcl_0afdHfN300

A Jim Wells County man feels like his house is coming down around him.

He’s been looking for help since Hurricane Harvey and this veteran wants to make his home a healthier environment for his ailing wife.

The damage is easy to see inside Juan Manrique's home. His roof has leaked for at least four years and the resulting old and mildew is visible over much of the back end of his Alice home. Outside, it's easy to see why, no shingles on the back end of his roof.

“That's why we live here in the first room, that's why everything is stacked up,” said Manrique. “I can't put her in danger, with the fungus inside the house.”

She is Manrique's wife of nearly 50 years Idalia. The couple married around the time he joined the U.S. Army. Manrique only served less than a year before he was medically discharged for a variety of reasons.

The couple has called Alice home ever since. When Hurricane Harvey damaged his home, Manrique sought help. He never found it.

“I applied to FEMA and the community action, but to no avail,” said Manrique. “They didn't do anything, they gave me the run-around.”

Since then, the house has gotten worse. Rotting wood has gotten so bad that his back door frame has deteriorated. A cooler at the base of the door is all that keeps animals out.

Most of the Manriques’ possessions line the rooms where the roof doesn't leak, The conditions are especially tough for Idalia, who needs dialysis three times a week. Juan is committed to staying by her side.

“I’m still persistent to take care of my wife, no matter what,” said Manrique. “I’m not going to put her in a nursing home, not if I can help it.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Alice, TX
County
Jim Wells County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Nursing Home#Fungus#Animals#The U S Army#Manriques
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Society
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Corpus Christi woman donates blood 99 times

Every month KRIS6 recognizes a community member who goes above and beyond to help others. July's KRIS6 Angel Award goes to Christine Wilmont for her numerous blood donations. Wilmont's story starts in June of 2020, when she tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting it from her youngest daughter. She and her daughter quarantined together and both ended up beating the virus. The following month she decided she would do her part and give back to help other battling the virus. With the antibodies to help current COVID patients, Wilmont decided to donate her plasma. But she didn't just give once. Staff at Coastal Bend Blood Center said, as soon as she was healthy enough to do so, she began donating. And she has continued to donate every other week for the remainder of 2020 and into January of 2021.
Rockport, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Rockport family cleaning their home after flooding

Friday's weather gave residents a break in order to clean up their homes after major flooding in the area. Roland Solis and his mother who live on Pearl Street have never seen anything like this. "We encountered water up to my knee's or ankles, all over the house, " Solis said. "My mother is an elderly person which I had to carry like a baby and walk around the whole time."
CharitiesPosted by
CNN

Local man gives stranger car for free

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s called taking the shirt off your back and giving it someone else, but one local man, Leo DeLeija, did the ultimate deed-gave his 2002 Ford Focus away for free to Paulina Garcia. Garcia lost her daughter in February and is battling leukemia, and since she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy