Port Aransas locals blocked from their homes due to ferry traffic

Less than a mile down the road from the Port Aransas Ferry stacking lanes are residents of two neighborhoods who are tired of the traffic.

Heavy traffic from ferry-goers has made it difficult for the residents on Port Street to get to their homes.

One of the neighbors says, "When I’m trying to get to the house I have to go around them, and go down the street the wrong way, or I’ll go across the sidewalk, whatever I have to do to get here.”

Residents have also had problems with visitors missing the ferry exit, speeding through their neighborhoods and scuffing up their driveways.

TXDOT has placed a message board sign to mark the entrance, and is planning to place a larger, permanent sign in the future. They say they are speaking with neighbors and actively looking for solutions.

"It's a whole new process," Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said. "The location’s changed, the stacking lanes are new. The traffic flow has changed and I think it’s a learning process for the people that come to town and live here."

