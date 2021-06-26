Cancel
Port Aransas, TX

Port Aransas locals blocked from their homes due to ferry traffic

By Peter Vance
KRIS 6 News
Less than a mile down the road from the Port Aransas Ferry stacking lanes are residents of two neighborhoods who are tired of the traffic.

Heavy traffic from ferry-goers has made it difficult for the residents on Port Street to get to their homes.

One of the neighbors says, "When I’m trying to get to the house I have to go around them, and go down the street the wrong way, or I’ll go across the sidewalk, whatever I have to do to get here.”

Residents have also had problems with visitors missing the ferry exit, speeding through their neighborhoods and scuffing up their driveways.

TXDOT has placed a message board sign to mark the entrance, and is planning to place a larger, permanent sign in the future. They say they are speaking with neighbors and actively looking for solutions.

"It's a whole new process," Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said. "The location’s changed, the stacking lanes are new. The traffic flow has changed and I think it’s a learning process for the people that come to town and live here."

KRIS 6 News

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Posted by
KRIS 6 News

Port A residents urged to avoid water use, sewer overwhelmed

A large amount of rain has caused the Nueces County WCID #4 sanitary sewer to be overwhelmed. Port Aransas Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary water use. The city reports multiple overflows from sanitary sewer manholes in the area of Beach & Alister and Ave A & Oleander. These overflows, totaling over the 100,000-gallon threshold, meet the standards to require the notice.

