In May, legislation was introduced into the Michigan State Senate that would allow law-abiding adults to carry concealed firearms without a permit if signed into law. “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,” said Senator Lana Theis, who represents Chelsea and Dexter. “The legislation we have introduced simply recognizes and restores Michiganders’ constitutional rights and would allow law-abiding adults to carry a firearm, concealed or in the open, without a license.”