Fife, WA

Police shoot, kill man in Fife after stolen vehicle chase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — Officers shot and killed a person after a short chase involving a stolen vehicle in Fife, according to sheriff’s officials.

Early Friday officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress, according to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller reported he was following his stolen “yard truck” which is a vehicle used to move semi-trailers in warehouses and cannot go faster than 35 mph, KOMO-TV reported.

Fife officers and Washington State Patrol tried to stop the vehicle, which damaged warehouses and also hit a Fife Police car, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a warehouse parking lot the sheriff’s office said officers radioed “shots fired,” then reported the person was dead.

The officers and trooper were not injured, said Robert Reyer of the Washington State Patrol.

A Pierce County force investigation team is investigating. No further information was immediately released.

