If you are familiar with Lake Highlands, then you know it’s one of Dallas’ best-kept secrets. Proximity to the lake and downtown, 4- and 5-star rated Richardson ISD schools, the perfect mix of locally owned and popular chain restaurants and shopping, and overall affordability through a range of housing price points, help to draw all kinds of people to its neighborhoods. According to real-time data from MLS, there are currently 110 homes and 44 condos for sale in Lake Highlands today, ranging from $52,500 to $1,350,000.