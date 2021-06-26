Cancel
Max Scherzer trade rumors: Agent says Nats ace wants extension in exchange for waiving no-trade

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Scherzer won't switch teams before this year's MLB trade deadline without a sweetener, according to his agent. Scott Boras said Friday that Scherzer wants a contract extension in exchange for waiving his veto rights. Scherzer has more than 10 years of MLB service time and has spent more than the past five seasons with the same club, which gives him the right to say no to potential trades. Scherzer is in the final year of the seven-year, $210 million contract he signed with the Nationals in January 2015.

