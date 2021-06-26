Copeland sentenced to 30 Years
WABASH COUNTY – On July 15, 2019, at approximately 10:58 p.m. Wabash Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of East Main St. Wabash Police located Richard A. Watkins, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Wabash Police worked countless hours to provide evidence to the Wabash County Prosecutor William C. Hartley Jr. on Jerry D. Copeland, 42, Wabash. On June 25, 2021, Judge Robert R. McCallen III accepted a guilty plea of Voluntary Manslaughter, a level 2 felony, from Copeland. Judge McCallen sentenced Copeland to 30 years in prison.www.yournewslocal.com