Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NC State coach on vaccine: 'Players can make own decisions'

By ERIC OLSON
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oKWw_0afdGSjr00

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent was happy to talk baseball after his team's loss to Vanderbilt on Friday.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations? Not so much.

NC State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 available for its College World Series game against Vanderbilt on Friday because of a COVID-19 issue on the team.

The Wolfpack lost 3-1 in a game delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete “health and safety protocols.” NC State said “several players” had entered the COVID-19 protocol.

Avent grew frustrated and wouldn't answer directly when asked if he or the baseball program encouraged players to be vaccinated.

“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” he said. “But I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things. But these are young men that can make their own decisions and that’s what they did.”

Avent rolled his eyes when asked if he's been vaccinated.

“If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”

NC State did not immediately respond to a request for an interview with Murphy.

The NCAA does not require athletes, coaches and other staff working closely with a team to be tested for COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms. Those who are not vaccinated must be tested at NCAA championships. Tests are done every other day at the CWS.

Avent said he found out there was a problem 45 minutes to an hour before the game. He told ESPN during an in-game interview that players not with the team were getting tested Friday afternoon and, if the results were negative, would have a chance to play in the rematch Saturday.

The Wolfpack opened the game with nine position players and four pitchers available.

The regulars in the lineup were Austin Murr, who moved from first to left field; Jonny Butler, who moved from left to center; Luca Tresh at his usual catcher spot; Devonte Brown in his usual spot in right field; and Vojtech Mensik, who moved from third base to shortstop.

Carson Falksken played second in place of J.T. Jarrett, Eddie Eisert was designated hitter instead of Terrell Tatum, DeAngelo Giles moved into Vojtech's spot at third and Sam Highfill, the No. 2 starting pitcher, played first base.

Avent said he gave his available players the choice to play or forfeit Friday. They all wanted to play, he said.

Avent told reporters Monday an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate head coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that second baseman J.T. Jarrett and pitcher Cameron Cotter weren’t feeling well.

The pandemic heavily disrupted college sports over the past year and three teams dropped out of an NCAA championship event because of COVID-19: The VCU men’s basketball team, the Michigan men’s ice hockey team and the Rice women’s volleyball team.

___

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Avent
Person
Devonte Brown
Person
Rob Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Nc State#College Baseball#Sports Medicine#Nc State#Ap#Vanderbilt#Wolfpack#Cws#Espn#Vcu#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

A player and coach's journey from chemotherapy to HR Derby

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has never forgotten that day he spent during spring training five years ago with Tony Beasley — a nearly four-hour chemotherapy session to treat the coach's cancer. When Gallo steps into the box for the Home Run Derby in...
NBAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Team USA stunned by Nigeria in Olympic exhibition tuneup

LAS VEGAS — Team USA has fielded the Dream Team in the Olympics. Saturday night, it was a nightmare for the American squad. Nigeria handed Team USA a stunning 90-87 defeat in its first exhibition basketball game before the Olympics, ESPN reported. Nigeria, with six NBA players on its roster...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Osaka returns to spotlight on red carpet at The ESPYS

Naomi Osaka returned to the spotlight for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May and skipping Wimbledon, posing on the red carpet at The ESPYS on Saturday night. The world’s highest-paid female athlete faced a slew of photographers in New York, with one being heard urging...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Braves' Acuña carted off with apparent right leg injury

MIAMI — (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears Saturday after appearing to injure his leg chasing a fly ball in Miami. Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Braves' Acuña tears knee, will have season-ending surgery

MIAMI — (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

LEADING OFF: Braves await tests on Acuña, MLB draft starts

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:. Atlanta is awaiting test results after All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears Saturday with a right knee injury. Acuña landed awkwardly after jumping on the warning track in right field trying to catch a...
GolfPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nasa Hataoka opens 6-stroke lead in Marathon LPGA Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio — (AP) — Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon LPGA Classic, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64. A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.
Silvis, ILPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Munoz takes 1-shot lead in wide-open John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — (AP) — Sebastian Munoz tried to imagine what Saturday at the John Deere Classic would have felt like without electronic scoreboards around the golf course. It have created a lot less stress. In rain-softened conditions at the TPC Deere Run, everyone knew that making birdies was the only way to stay in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy