Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Central Merrick County in central Nebraska Southwestern Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Central City, or 23 miles northeast of Grand Island, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hordville around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Polk, Stromsburg and Benedict. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH