Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pratt, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Pratt; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN STAFFORD...EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS AND NORTHWESTERN PRATT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov