Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingman by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR KINGMAN COUNTY At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingman, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kingman, Cunningham, Murdock, Waterloo, Willowdale, Spivey, Cleveland, Penalosa, Rago, Mt Vernon, Kingman Airport and Cheney State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov