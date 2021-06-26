Cancel
Sedgwick County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Cheney Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 726 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cheney around 735 PM CDT. Garden Plain around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Goddard, Andale, West Wichita, Eisenhower National Airport, Maize, Colwich, Bentley, Park City, Valley Center, Sedgwick, Kechi and Bel Aire. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 22. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 39 and 54. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

