CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) – One man’s discovery of a veteran’s dog tag in the UK has led him on a journey to Alabama. The veteran’s dog tag was discovered by Philip Forman, a man who lives in the UK. He says he was out metal detecting when he came across the tag in a field that was known to be a training area for American troops back in the 1940s. The name on the tag was still legiable despite its old age: Jim H Flanagan.