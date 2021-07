Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will open "Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer" on July 13. The show features 56 photographs by Souza, former chief White House photographer who worked with both Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. The show runs through Sept. 25. At 5:30 p.m. July 15, Professor Lisa Reynolds will speak on "Designing a Presidency." The assistant professor of graphic design at Wilkes University will focus on the pivotal points of graphic design in presidential elections throughout history, and how they influence the way politicians communicate with voters. The lecture is both in-person and online; both are free. Register for the virtual program at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.