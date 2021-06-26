Dustin Pedroia, beloved Boston Red Sox second baseman, receives final Fenway Park salute

The WooSox have not been looking good on the road against Rochester. This six game stretch started on Tuesday night with the WooSox winning 10-6 but then someone turned off the lights on the WooSox who lost game two on Wednesday night, 3-5 (Rochester). Thursday night, could they have snapped back from Wednesday night? Yes but sadly the didn’t and lost 5-13 (Rochester). Okay, Thursday night stung but to make things worse, there was no bounce back on Friday night as the WooSox fell, 2-3 to Rochester. This has just been a bad luck stretch for the WooSox and some folks may have little confidence in the WooSox winning game five Saturday night but my prediction is that the WooSox will win Saturday. They’ve been beaten all week and they need to snap back, and I think that Saturday will be that snap back game they need to make a statement that this team is still alive. If the WooSox wanna win Saturday, they need to clean things up on both sides of the ball. If the WooSox can’t put things together Saturday, they I can’t see them bouncing back on Sunday and Rochester will take this six game stretch.