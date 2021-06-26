Cancel
MLB

Dustin Pedroia, beloved Boston Red Sox second baseman, receives final Fenway Park salute

By Jesse Rogers
ESPN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- Dustin Pedroia returned to Fenway Park on Friday, this time to be showered with appreciation from fans and a collection of Red Sox royalty for the 17-year career that cemented his place as one of Boston's most beloved players. The Red Sox's undersized big man was honored by...

www.espn.com
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: The time to call up Jarren Duran is now

These aren’t exactly desperate times for the Boston Red Sox, but could promoting Jarren Duran to the major league roster really be considered a desperate measure?. Duran, 24, is an outfielder who stands at 6’2″ and weighs 200 pounds. He was drafted by the Red Sox in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Dustin Pedroia, Nick Pivetta, Jack Leiter

Sure, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is not at the level it was in the early 2000s, but this series has all the drama from back in the day. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic) It was Dustin Pedroia Day yesterday at Fenway but the Hall of Fame discussion for the second baseman is a very difficult discussion for many Red Sox fans. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
MLBlindyssports.com

Boston Red Sox

June 28 Fresh off a sweep of their rival that vaulted them back into first place in their division, the Boston Red Sox are riding high as they get set to welcome the slumping Kansas City Royals for a four-game series beginning Monday. FULL STORY. June 27 Gerrit Cole looks...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Struggling Royals face surging Red Sox at Fenway Park

Fresh off a sweep of their rival that vaulted them back into first place in their division, the Boston Red Sox are riding high as they get set to welcome the slumping Kansas City Royals for a four-game series beginning Monday. The Red Sox won three in a row over...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees, Gerrit Cole get blown out of Fenway Park by Red Sox

BOSTON — Gerrit Cole squatted behind the mound. The Yankees ace had just given up a three-run bomb to Rafael Devers. It was the second home run he had given up Sunday and there was still just one out in the first inning. Cole crouched and tried to regroup after taking the punches to the gut. But, Cole and the Yankees could not figure out a way off of this nightmare rollercoaster ride of a ...
Baseballworcdailynews.com

Sports Rewind – WooSox, Boston Red Sox And The C’s Get Their Guy

The WooSox have not been looking good on the road against Rochester. This six game stretch started on Tuesday night with the WooSox winning 10-6 but then someone turned off the lights on the WooSox who lost game two on Wednesday night, 3-5 (Rochester). Thursday night, could they have snapped back from Wednesday night? Yes but sadly the didn’t and lost 5-13 (Rochester). Okay, Thursday night stung but to make things worse, there was no bounce back on Friday night as the WooSox fell, 2-3 to Rochester. This has just been a bad luck stretch for the WooSox and some folks may have little confidence in the WooSox winning game five Saturday night but my prediction is that the WooSox will win Saturday. They’ve been beaten all week and they need to snap back, and I think that Saturday will be that snap back game they need to make a statement that this team is still alive. If the WooSox wanna win Saturday, they need to clean things up on both sides of the ball. If the WooSox can’t put things together Saturday, they I can’t see them bouncing back on Sunday and Rochester will take this six game stretch.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Nathan Eovaldi dazzles with 7 2/3 1-run innings as Red Sox secure series win over Yankees with 4-2 victory; Connor Wong picks up first big-league hit in Fenway Park debut

The Red Sox did not need to tear the cover off the ball to get the job done against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday night. Boston scored two runs on two sacrifice flies in the second inning, an additional run on an infield single in the third inning, and one more on another sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

