Chillicothe Police Officer under internal investigation for drunken escapade

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A police officer with the City of Chillicothe is under an internal affairs investigation for being drunk while at a local bar.

Public records obtained by the Guardian show that the female officer visited the Cozy Inn on May 30 and it was there, city administration says, that the off-duty officer was drunk and caused damage to the bar. The Guardian has chosen not to name the officer at this time, pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation and any possible criminal charges. In addition, records show that the woman may be a victim of sexual assault.

