Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Green Mountain Club condemns racist graffiti on NEK trails

By Justin Trombly
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s37Js_0afdEg4j00
Long Trail hikers approach the summit of Mount Abraham. Photo by Sheri Larsen, courtesy of the Green Mountain Club.

One of Vermont’s oldest trail groups has condemned racist graffiti found on its Northeast Kingdom hiking paths.

“What was found in the Northeast Kingdom was not simply graffiti, but a blatant display of bigotry and hatred directed at trail users that hold marginalized identities,” said Mike DeBonis, executive director of the Green Mountain Club , in a statement Thursday.

Trail workers in the nonprofit’s Northeast Kingdom Section discovered the graffiti on a trailhead sign in Ferdinand around the start of June. Similar incidents were reported in Island Pond and East Burke.

John Predom, president of the club’s Kingdom branch , said that, on the morning of the incident, a group member sent him a photo of the defaced sign on Route 105, near the Wenlock Wildlife Management Area in Ferdinand.

Swastikas and a reference to the Ku Klux Klan had been spray-painted on the marker, Predom said.

“I think it’s a shame,” he said. “Nobody wants to see this stuff.”

Predom told the group member to report the incident to the Vermont State Police. But the trouble didn’t end.

After hearing about the graffiti, Predom went for a hike on a trail in Island Pond. When he got to the trailhead, he said, the sign usually sitting there was gone. He called a Brighton official to ask about the missing marker and learned that it too had been vandalized with vulgarities.

And as he began telling group members about the incidents, he said, he learned that similar vandalism had been found at a playground in East Burke that day, too.

Predom believes the incidents were part of a spree. Group members were upset by the news, he said.

“The damage it does, it’s hard to recover from that,” he said, explaining that incidents like these can push people away from trails that should be accessible. “It’s hate, and it’s scary. … You don’t feel safe. Hopefully we got to it quick enough that not a lot of people got to the signs.”

Predom said the recent examples were the first he has seen in his four years living in the area and one year as local chapter president.

But DeBonis said his organization’s Long Trail crews regularly see graffiti, and the recent incidents were not the first of “hatred or discrimination seen on the trails here in Vermont.”

Though the trails are free and open, DeBoni said, some groups of marginalized people may feel less comfortable or welcome to go hiking.

“What we’re seeing in society writ large is what you also see on the trail, to some extent,” he said. He said his group is committed to supporting those folks, and condemning the recent graffiti was the first step in doing so.

Predom said the broader Green Mountain Club organization has been working to be more inclusive and inviting. At the local level, he’s focused on getting any hateful messages cleaned up — the ones found this month are gone — and continuing to facilitate group outings.

“We just try to post hikes and make sure everyone knows that they’re welcome,” he said. “Because we enjoy doing group hikes for everyone — especially people who are new to the area.”
The Northeast Kingdom incidents aren’t the only recent concerns about discrimination on trails in Vermont. Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, wrote a commentary June 7 condemning vandalism of a kiosk on public land with “violent, intimidating and targeting markings.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Club condemns racist graffiti on NEK trails .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Nek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Vandalism#Long Trail#The Green Mountain Club#The Ku Klux Klan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Advocacyvt-world.com

Hikers Rush to Show Support of the Green Mountain Club with Lenny’s Special Edition Long Trail Darn Tough Socks

Embodying the mantra “I Hike Vermont,” Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel raised $6,515 for the Green Mountain Club through a clever fundraising event this spring. Lenny’s teamed up with Darn Tough Vermont to create limited-edition Green Mountain Club hiking socks. Over 1,400 pairs of socks were released exclusively at Lenny’s in mid-March and the vast majority sold in the first few weeks. Lenny’s donated $5.00 from each pair sold to the Green Mountain Club.
Theater & Dancedance.nyc

ADTC ULTIMATE Green Mountains VT Dance Camp

ADTC is the ULTIMATE overnight dance camp for girls ages 8 - 17 in the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont! At ADTC in Vermont, you'll take 4 - 5 dance classes per-day, Mon through Fri. Classes are taught by our professional choreographers. The core dance disciplines you'll take are contemporary, hip hop and jazz (styles vary and may include Bwy or lyrical). Elective dance classes include ballet, tap & world dance.
Hobbiesmountaintimes.info

Green Mountain Club offers intro to hiking online workshop

Wednesday, July 14, at 4 p.m. — VIRTUAL—Summer is here and one of the best and most enjoyable ways to tend to your well-being and the wellness of your family and friends is to get outside!. Whether you’re looking to summit your first mountain, thru-hike the Long Trail or just...
Posted by
Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

Traveling through the Green Mountain State? Take Fido!

Where should you travel in Vermont if you are bringing your dogs? Here is a list of places that allow you to bring your dogs with you. A great place to take your dog in Vermont is the Green Mountain National Forest. On top of a mountain there are many trees but also down low you can find a stream and meadow where you and your dog can relax. This area is perfect for dogs to explore, run around, bathe in the water and have fun! Here are some more ideas.
Essex County, NYTimes Union

NYC Adirondack Mountain Club Chapter sues club

An exclusive downstate camp is at the heart of court filings between the New York City Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club and its parent organization, which voted to dissolve it last month. The chapter is suing the Adirondack Mountain Club over that decision. The decision would allow city chapter...
Milton, VTmiltonindependent.com

Mountain bike trails coming this fall to Bombardier Park Natural Area

MILTON — This fall, mountain bikers will be able to shred the hills of Bombardier Park. During its June 21 meeting, the Milton Selectboard approved the creation of a beginner-level mountain bike trail network. The trails, two-miles in length, will be located in the Bombardier Park Natural Area. “Hopefully you...
HikingBangor Daily News

Baker, No. 4 mountains Hike/Trail Work Day

On Sunday, July 11 please join Moosehead Trails for a fun day of trail maintenance and hiking in one of the greater Moosehead Lake region’s stunning and remote locations. Anticipated work includes marking trails, cutting brush, improving trail tread and sign maintenance. No previous experience is required. Volunteers will meet...
Cyclingbitterrootstar.com

Backcountry Cyclists digging in to create mountain bike trail system

On a recent Tuesday evening, Jeff Kern, of Bitterroot Backcountry Cyclists (BBC), awaits a crew of volunteers to help shape and refine another section of mountain bike trail south of Lake Como. He gestures to a primary trail nearby, referring to it, offhandedly, as ‘Como Ridge Trail’ despite it being a labeled ‘Kern’s Turns’ on a popular Mountain biking app.
Lyndon, VTCaledonian Record-News

FCA Closure Poses Existential Threat To NEK Hockey

LYNDON — Bare-bones. No frills. Rough around the edges. Fenton Chester Arena is a back-to-basics facility. A place with few amenities and fewer luxuries. It’s a tin roof over a sheet of ice, dimly lit and colder than hell in the winter. It may not look like much, but it...
Hobbiesvpr.org

'Quite A Thrill': Talking Fish On The Line With Anglers In The NEK

Fishing season opened in April in Vermont, and independent producer Erica Heilman went for a drive around the Northeast Kingdom with retired fish biologist Len Gerardi to check out the fishing and talk with some anglers. Erica: Len Gerardi worked as a fish biologist for Vermont Fish and Wildlife for...
Wildlifevpr.org

A Retired NEK Fish Biologist Reflects On A Career In Conservation

Len Gerardi worked as a fish biologist for Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department for more than 35 years. Independent producer Erica Heilman took a long drive with him to talk about his life in conservation. Lenny was the fish biologist for the Northeast Kingdom, and he was pretty famous up...
Vermont StateVTDigger

‘Stages in the Sun’ set for Vermont outdoor summer fun

MONTPELIER— The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM), the Vermont Arts Council, and the Vermont Recreation and Parks Association are pleased to announce the launch of a new summer event calendar, Stages in the Sun. Supported by a generous COVID-19 Response Grant from the Vermont Community Foundation, the new...
EconomyCaledonian Record-News

Heart Of Vermont Chamber Of Commerce Merges With NEK Chamber

It’s the end of the road for the Heart of Vermont Chamber of Commerce (HVCC). The chamber, which has been around for at least 40 years and served Cabot, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick, Stannard, Walden, Wolcott and Woodbury, has officially merged with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce. “If it weren’t...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Business Watch: New Campground Open In The NEK

Laughter really is the best medicine, and if this saying makes you think of the funny story sections in a Reader’s Digest magazine you are not alone, you’re among the millions of readers the publication has cultivated over its nearly 100 years in circulation. Reader’s Digest’s credibility is undisputed so...
Orleans County, VTCaledonian Record-News

Judiciary Keeping NEK Courts Closed To The Public

Most county courthouses are open to the public as of today, but two of the Northeast Kingdom’s three courthouses can’t be accessed due to air quality concerns. The Vermont Judiciary said a high rate of vaccines against COVID-19 justifies a return to in-person court processes throughout much of the state. But, Vermont State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel said, the judiciary isn’t prepared to go all-in everywhere in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy