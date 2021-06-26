Cancel
Eugene, OR

Hillary Bor Wins the Men’s Steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

By Sarah Lorge Butler
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 89-degree heat in Eugene, Oregon, Hilary Bor won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in 8:21.34, earning his second trip to the Games in the event. Benard Keter was second in 8:21.81, and Mason Ferlic finished third in 8:22.05. Keter did not have...

