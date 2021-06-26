CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A single lane of Highway 101 north of Carpinteria was closed to traffic Friday evening for "emergency" repairs.

The closure begins about a quarter-mile north of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Padaro Lane, Caltrans said.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, asphalt in the right slow lane of the highway was elevated and created a risk of causing a traffic collision.

Caltrans closed the single lane around 5 p.m. and the lane is expected to remain closed until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Drivers should expect delays and take extra caution driving through this area while repair crews are working.

For the latest traffic conditions in your area, click here .

The post Lane of Highway 101 near Carpinteria to close for “emergency” repair appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .