Carpinteria, CA

Lane of Highway 101 near Carpinteria to close for “emergency” repair

By NewsChannel 3-12
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
 15 days ago
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A single lane of Highway 101 north of Carpinteria was closed to traffic Friday evening for "emergency" repairs.

The closure begins about a quarter-mile north of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Padaro Lane, Caltrans said.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, asphalt in the right slow lane of the highway was elevated and created a risk of causing a traffic collision.

Caltrans closed the single lane around 5 p.m. and the lane is expected to remain closed until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Drivers should expect delays and take extra caution driving through this area while repair crews are working.

The post Lane of Highway 101 near Carpinteria to close for “emergency” repair appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

