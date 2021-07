Elon Musk revealed SpaceX’s new autonomous spaceport drone ship, and it’s called A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG), named after the science fiction series Culture by Scottish writer Iain Banks. This new vessel joins Just Read The Instructions (JRTI) and Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) in recovering rockets at sea, as it just began its first sea trial just outside of Port Fourchon. Read more for a video and additional information.