Jun. 28—Even when the going gets rough, San Antonians will be there to pick you back up. That was the case and more for local professional boxer Mario Barrios who lost the first match of his career on Saturday. The 26-year-old WBA (regular) super lightweight champion (now 26-1, 17KOs) tried to defend his title against rising star Gervonta "Tank" Davis in front of a sold-out crowd inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta.