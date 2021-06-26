Talk About Hawks-Bucks Game 2 Here!

If you were to design an offense in a lab specifically meant to attack drop coverage, you'd probably come up with something resembling the Phoenix Suns. The core goal of drop coverage is to take shots away at the rim by parking a big man in front of the basket, but those are shots the Suns don't particularly want anyway. The Suns took the fewest shots in the restricted area per game during the regular season. They'll take what they can get, but they are in no way reliant upon those looks.