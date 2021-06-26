Cancel
NBC Just Cancelled Another Fan-Favorite Show And It’s Definitely Dead

Cover picture for the article

Michigan’s least experienced crooks are no longer in the business of coordinating heists, an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter reveals. Good Girls, which tells the story of three mothers forced to adopt a life of crime to support their families, has been canceled by NBC on Friday after four seasons of petty banditry. The show was supposed to relocate to Netflix, but the deal lapsed when Universal Television couldn’t convince the streaming giant to take on extra costs. The next season of Good Girls was scheduled to be its last one. It starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as the eponymous pilferers. It’s currently airing the last five episodes of its fourth season.

