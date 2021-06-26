Cancel
TV Series

NBC puts down Good Girls, and Netflix refuses to pick it back up

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Good Girls—and specifically, stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta—will now have to be good on their own time, as NBC has formally canceled the series after its fourth season. To add insult to injury, Netflix (which co-funded the show, originally presented as a new, mainstream-network-friendly twist on the Breaking Bad/Weeds “suburbanite gets too into doing crimes” genre) has apparently also declined to pick the series up for a fifth and final season.

www.avclub.com
Christina Hendricks
Mae Whitman
Retta
