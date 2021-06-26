Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/25)

kptv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, June 26th, 4:15 A.M. The much-anticipated heat wave will crank up today as anomalously strong high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest. Most of the metro area stayed above 70 degrees overnight, bringing little relief to those without ACs. Unfortunately, our afternoons will become much hotter over the next few days, and overnights will be quite warm. Today, inland highs will range between 104-108. Most of tonight will feature temperatures in the 80s. We’ll briefly drop into the mid to upper 70s Sunday morning.

www.kptv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Saturday evening weather forecast

Hot and humid, isolated showers and rinse and repeat almost every day this week. Pop showers and storms will be possible each day as this pattern continues. The tropics remain quiet for the time being, so our focus in Houston remains on the heat and humidity. Elevated rip currents today, so anyone looking to get near the water, should monitor conditions.
Environmentkptv.com

Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/10)

Saturday, July 10th, 4:00 A.M. Similar to the past few mornings, the marine layer is attempting to surge inland. It’s already blanketing most of the coastline, and will appear in the form of patchy clouds around the metro area just after sunrise. Expect the marine layer to burn off between the mid to late morning, giving way to a sunny remainder of our Saturday. High temperatures should be a degree or two cooler than Friday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll shave off a degree or two each day through Monday as the marine layer spreads farther inland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy