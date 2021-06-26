Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/25)
Saturday, June 26th, 4:15 A.M. The much-anticipated heat wave will crank up today as anomalously strong high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest. Most of the metro area stayed above 70 degrees overnight, bringing little relief to those without ACs. Unfortunately, our afternoons will become much hotter over the next few days, and overnights will be quite warm. Today, inland highs will range between 104-108. Most of tonight will feature temperatures in the 80s. We’ll briefly drop into the mid to upper 70s Sunday morning.www.kptv.com