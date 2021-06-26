Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/25)

Saturday, July 10th, 4:00 A.M. Similar to the past few mornings, the marine layer is attempting to surge inland. It’s already blanketing most of the coastline, and will appear in the form of patchy clouds around the metro area just after sunrise. Expect the marine layer to burn off between the mid to late morning, giving way to a sunny remainder of our Saturday. High temperatures should be a degree or two cooler than Friday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll shave off a degree or two each day through Monday as the marine layer spreads farther inland.