Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Courts Preparing For End Of Eviction Moratorium

WSJM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Federal protections against eviction are set to expire at the end of July and Michigan courts are preparing for an expected wave of landlord requests to kick out tenants who are behind in their rent. It’s still unknown how many struggling tenants might be made homeless by the lifting of the moratorium on evictions that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. But recent census data paints a worrying picture, showing that about 46,000 Michigan residents, including roughly 24,000 in the Detroit area, said they felt they were likely to get evicted within two months. Officials are trying to get the word out that financial and legal assistance is available.

www.wsjm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Moratorium#Landlord#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
House RentPosted by
WFAE

Tenants Still Protected As North Carolina Eviction Moratorium Nears End

Six North Carolina Republican officials voted on Tuesday to end statewide eviction protections for renters starting Thursday, rejecting Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's request to extend the state's eviction moratorium by one month. Cooper's administration warns the move by Republicans is likely to inject further chaos and confusion for landlords and...
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

U.S. Supreme Court protects privacy of nonprofit supporters

Last week, the United States Supreme Court issued a landmark decision protecting the privacy of individuals who support nonprofit organizations. The case, Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, challenged a California requirement that any charity seeking to solicit funds must disclose its major donors to the state attorney general. This requirement was imposed by Vice President Kamala Harris when she was California’s attorney general. In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court held that “California’s disclosure requirement is facially invalid because it burdens donors’ First Amendment rights and is not narrowly tailored to an important government interest.”
House Rentsmcorridornews.com

Freddie Mac multifamily examines the impact of the end of eviction moratoriums on renters

MCLEAN, Va. – A new white paper from Freddie Mac Multifamily studies the impact of the end of eviction moratoriums and the role of rental assistance as the nation recovers from the economic impact of COVID-19. As eviction moratoriums and renter protections lapse, Freddie Mac is encouraging renters and property owners to proactively understand and seek available rental assistance to help mitigate the remaining economic challenges as the country emerges from the pandemic.
Michigan Statecbslocal.com

Michigan Court Won’t Extend Voting Redistricting Deadline

LANSING, Mich (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to extend the deadline for drawing new legislative and congressional maps despite a delay in census redistricting data. The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, whose members have been meeting since September 2020, asked the court in April to...
Michigan StateWSJM

Michigan Auditor To Review Accuracy Of Nursing Home Deaths

From the Associated Press — Michigan auditors will review the accuracy of the number of coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Auditor General Doug Ringler agreed to conduct a comprehensive study at the request of House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson. Johnson is among Republican lawmakers who’ve questioned if there is an undercount and who’ve criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for letting hospitalized COVID-19 patients return to nursing homes. There is no direct evidence the policy led to infections. Michigan says 5,680 long-term care residents and 77 staff have died, accounting for 29% of nearly 19,800 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Columbus, OHTitusville Herald

Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Volkswagen, which is now subject to Ohio anti-tampering laws that carry the potential of hundreds of billions of dollars in damages, wants time to stop a state lawsuit seeking such damages, the automaker said in a Thursday court filing. At issue is the 2015 scandal in...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Indian Incense Makers’ Trademark Fight Will Proceed in Court

A U.S. trademark dispute between Indian incense companies belongs in court, not arbitration, because the allegations have no relationship with the contract containing the arbitration clause, a split Ninth Circuit panel held. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit withdrew its original January opinion after one of the...
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Supreme Court denies marijuana dispensaries' challenge to IRS

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case from a group of Colorado marijuana dispensaries challenging the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to investigate them. The rejection of the case, Speidell v. United States, signals continued aggressive enforcement by the IRS of Section 280E of the Tax Code. Section 280E states,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy