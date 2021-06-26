Wilberforce University reduces tuition for Ohio residents

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will reduce tuition for newly enrolled, Ohio students.

The move was announced as part of the university’s ‘You Matter, We Care, You Belong at Wilberforce University!’ campaign.

New students, accepted in the university’s underground program who are Ohio residents, will pay $10,217 in full tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. Previously, students paid $12,020. The university noted that room and board fees, as well as general fees, will remain the same.

The 15 percent reduction also applied to students accepted into master’s degree and CLIMB, Wilberforce’s accelerated adult degree, programs.

“Wilberforce University wants to encourage new, undergraduate, CLIMB program students, and master’s degree candidates who are Ohio residents, to look in their own “backyards” and see how this historic institution of higher learning is energetically beckoning them to the Wilberforce experience,” James Burrell, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management, said in a press release.

