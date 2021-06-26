Cancel
Ohio State

Wilberforce University reduces tuition for Ohio residents

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago
WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will reduce tuition for newly enrolled, Ohio students.

The move was announced as part of the university’s ‘You Matter, We Care, You Belong at Wilberforce University!’ campaign.

New students, accepted in the university’s underground program who are Ohio residents, will pay $10,217 in full tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. Previously, students paid $12,020. The university noted that room and board fees, as well as general fees, will remain the same.

The 15 percent reduction also applied to students accepted into master’s degree and CLIMB, Wilberforce’s accelerated adult degree, programs.

“Wilberforce University wants to encourage new, undergraduate, CLIMB program students, and master’s degree candidates who are Ohio residents, to look in their own “backyards” and see how this historic institution of higher learning is energetically beckoning them to the Wilberforce experience,” James Burrell, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management, said in a press release.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

