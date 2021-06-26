Repair work on Omaha bridges begins in July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers should be prepared for traffic snarls on Interstate 80 when repair work begins on Omaha bridges next month. According to a news release from the state Department of Roads, westbound traffic will be shifted to eastbound lanes starting July 6, when construction is scheduled to begin on bridges at 84th Street, Little Papio Creek and Big Papio Creek. Lanes will be open for head-to-head traffic eastbound and westbound until early December, when DOT expects construction to be complete.