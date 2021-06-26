Cancel
Florida State

$200K reward offered for man who shot Daytona, Florida officer who could be in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ttjgh_0afdAmEF00

ATLANTA — A reward is now being offered for information leading police to a man believed to have shot a police officer in Daytona, Florida.

Police across the metro area have been advised to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man who police say shot the officer in the head Wednesday night.

Daytona Police said 29-year-old Othal Wallace may be traveling in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California plates with tag number 7TNX532.

Police said 26-year-old Jason Raynor was on a “proactive patrol” when he approached a car. He then stopped responding to radio calls. He was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, where he is in critical condition after surgery.

Body camera footage released by police appears to show Wallace questioning why the officer is detaining him before firing shots.

Police say an anonymous donor doubled the already established reward for the man’s arrest to bring the total to $200,000.

“Please keep our officer and his family in your prayers,” the police department said in a news release. “This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as soon as it’s available.”

Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5555.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

