Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Variety Power of Pride Honorees on Why LGBTQ Visibility Is Needed - and Why It Can Be Dangerous

NewsTimes
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Variety‘s Power of Pride Conversations presented by iHeart Media, two profound discussions touched upon the importance of LGBTQ representation in the media. Senior film writer Matt Donnelly hosted the first panel discussion with actors profiled in Variety’s annual pride issue, including Griffin Matthews (“The Flight Attendant”), Ariana Debose (“The Prom”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Michael D. Cohen (“Henry Danger”) and Nico Santos (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

www.newstimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Trans People#Iheart Media#Lgbtq#Variety#Nbc#Superstore#Iheartmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
PTSD
Related
Food & DrinksForward

Next Pride month, we need to talk about LGBTQ food insecurity

While Pride Month recently gave us the opportunity to reflect on all of the contributions and successes of the LGBTQ community, it also demanded an awareness of the many challenges the community continues to confront. At MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, we know that among those challenges is food insecurity — a challenge too often unseen and unaddressed.
Societyprdaily.com

How and why PR pros should consider their responsibility to tell LGBTQ stories

Stories have power. They can reinforce stereotypes or break down barriers. They can celebrate the humanity in everyone—or they can legitimize cruelty and oppression. It’s this heavy responsibility that underpins the main message of Stephanie Battaligno, a trans activist and author of the book “Reflections from Both Sides of the Glass Ceiling.” Her story is a remarkable one. As the first employee with New York Life to openly transition, she became an important voice for the LGBTQ community and for transgender inclusion in the workplace.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Wanda Sykes Helps White People 'Win' a Black Friend

Wanda Sykes' time as Kimmel guest host has come to an end, but we'll always have the game of "Who Wants to Win a Black Friend" to remember her by. Last night, Sykes introduced three white guys looking for a Black friend and shepherded them through their faux game show journey. "One of you is going to get a new BFF — Black friend forever," said the comedian. "I've said many times that I believe that every white person should have at least one Black friend."
HealthNewsTimes

Discrimination against transgender, gender diverse people adds to heart troubles

Stress from discrimination may contribute to higher rates of heart disease among transgender and gender diverse people, according to a report from the American Heart Association. The scientific statement said policy changes and more training are needed to recognize and reduce discrimination in clinics and other health care settings. "Addressing...
Boston, MANewsTimes

Boston Pride, longtime LGBTQ parade organizer, shuts down

BOSTON (AP) — The longtime organizer of Boston’s Pride Parade is shutting down after 50 years. Boston Pride announced its decision to dissolve with a statement posted to its website on Friday. The group had recently been accused by some within the LGBTQ community of excluding racial minorities and transgender people.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Eddie Izzard: It's Easier for LGBTQ People to Come Out Now

The 'Victoria and Abdul' star, while insisting 'it's easier than it's ever been to come out,' warns fellow LGBTQ people that it won't 'be plain sailing' afterwards. AceShowbiz - Eddie Izzard has advised gay people who want to come out "life will get better." The transgender comedian warns those who...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Bowen Yang Is Devoting Extra Attention to His Inner Circle This Pride

Watch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special. We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products mentioned are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Moviesfangirlish.com

5 Reasons Why We Need a ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Movie

Every couple of months of so, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power start trending because fans are hungry for more. Just recently, #SheRaMovie was trending with tons of fans flooding Twitter with their hopes and dreams for more. And honestly, I’m with them. I’d love more of this world and here are 5 reasons why we should get the movie of our dreams!
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

6 transgender singers who are making an impact in the music industry

The fight for the rights and freedoms of the trans community has gained ground in music with important exponents. We brought together six of them, who have not only made an impact with their art, but have also raised their voices for those who are not yet recognized or have not been given the opportunity they seek … And what better time than this when Universal+ is premiering the reality show Born To Fashion?
ScienceThrive Global

Samantha Ware: “Not everyone will be kind”

You cannot control what others think, only how you feel. This one is still taking work but as long as you are not harming anyone. It doesn’t and will never matter what others think of you. At the end of the day, all that matters is how you feel about yourself.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Rutherford Falls' Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

The comedy series is about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan also star. The series has received praise for the fact that it features a large number of Indigenous actors as well as several Indigenous writers, including series co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Shonda Rhimes extended her deal with Netflix, but walks away from Bridgerton

Shonda Rhimes He made a risky decision in 2017 because he left the comfort of his ABC hits and signed a contract with Netflix to produce content. Four years later, time proved him right after the huge success of Bridgerton, his first series on the platform. The company of the N verified the talent of the writer and extended his agreement, but now it will encompass much more than the English regency program. What is it about?
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Madonna compares Britney Spears conservatorship to slavery

Madonna is the latest among many celebrities who have showed their vocal support for Britney Spears amid her bid to end her father’s conservatorship. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story of her adorning a Britney Spears shirt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy