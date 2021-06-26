594 Vandalism in Progress...

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and vandalism southwest of Wall Lake on Hickory Road. The initial report indicated that there were several keys missing from a tractor, four-wheeler, and a lawn mower. The thief also wrote their name on those as well. The incident is presumed to have occurred between 6:45 p.m. on June 25 and 4 p.m. on June 26. The sheriff’s office says the thief is a family member but deputies were unable to make contact with them.