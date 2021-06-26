Ocean Institute raises $1 million to renovate Spirit of Dana Point
In just three weeks, the Ocean Institute’s cry for help saving its only remaining tall ship, the Spirit of Dana Point, was answered. On Saturday, June 25, the Spirit will leave its dock at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point Harbor to sail for about 12 hours to the Marine Group Boat Works facility in the southern part of San Diego Bay. There it will undergo renovations that will keep it in use as an educational tool for thousands of school children.www.ocregister.com