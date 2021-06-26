Cancel
Colfax County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Madison, Platte, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colfax; Madison; Platte; Stanton The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Southern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Creston, or 20 miles south of Norfolk, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Creston around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Leigh and Clarkson. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
