Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harvey County in south central Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Newton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Walton around 735 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 25 and 42. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH