Sunday featured some career milestones for Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Good ones, from the perspective of the Red Sox and their fans. When Kiké Hernández homered leading off the bottom of the first, it was the first time Cole has allowed a first-pitch home run in his career. When Rafael Devers laced a three-run shot on Cole’s 100-m.p.h. fastball, it marked the first time in Cole’s career he allowed two home runs in the first inning of a contest. J.D. Martinez’s homer against Cole in the third tied a career high for homers allowed in one game by the righthander.