A new mural of La Doña is under way on Mission and 26th Streets. The Mission’s own La Doña, who just performed at Stern Grove last weekend, is being painted on a wall on 26th and Mission by legendary Bay Area muralists DJ Agana, Robz and Vogue. “I feel it’s someone girls and women look up to, and who represents who we are, reflecting the neighborhood and where we come from,” said Agana.