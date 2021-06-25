SFID and RSFA Settle 2016 Rates Litigation

Editor’s Note: Below is today’s press release announcing the water rates litigation settlement. Whether this is good news or bad news for large water usage RSF residents depends on whether SFID’s new Cost Of Service Study proposed below will either equitably distribute costs among all ratepayers, or, as is done currently, arbitrarily stick large water users with outsized responsibility for peak usage and other costs (like pensions). Click here to dig into the numbers as to why large water users pay a lot more per unit of water than small users. How much more? See this article for that analysis.