Ed Sheeran Transforms Into a Vampire With Glam Dance Moves in New "Bad Habits" Video

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I know what you are," Bella Swan says when she first sees Edward Cullen sparkle in the midday sun like a disco ball that never goes out of style. Nearly 13 years later, the Cullens' secret is out, and Ed Sheeran is here to remind us that sparkly vampires with questionable powers don't have to be left behind in our Twilight days. Glammed up in a hot-pink suit and enough glittery eyeshadow to last a lifetime, Sheeran embraced his inner vampire in the music video for his new single, "Bad Habits," and his undead dance moves are by far our favorite part of his new fang-wearing persona.

