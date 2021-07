WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Diamond City has many facets - all are celebrated at the annual block party. "The beautiful thing is that our community is made of many colors, and I'm not just talking about physical colors. I'm talking about personality colors and all of the sorts. I think today is a representation of everybody getting together, and that's more of what we need especially coming out of the time that we just had," said Sharee Clark of Wilkes-Barre.