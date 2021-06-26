Bay View stuns Scituate, 2-0, forces deciding game for Div. II softball championship

PROVIDENCE — The Bay View softball team found a way to do the impossible. Now the Bengals have to do it again. Bay View knew what it was in for. The Bengals struck out 21 times the last time they faced Scituate’s Haley Venturini and Friday’s must-win Division II final wasn’t going to be about offense. Bay View showed up with a big gun of their own in Emily Heath and in the ninth, Sage Verkler hit a one-out triple to left that shocked the state in the Bengals' 2-0 win, forcing a deciding game for the title on Saturday.