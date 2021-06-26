College Baseball: Former Shippensburg University pitcher Kyle Lysy hired as pitching coach at Dickinson College

For the past five years, Kyle Lysy toed the rubber at Shippensburg University’s Fairchild Field. Now, Lysy will have his own starting rotation and bullpen to man this upcoming season as the recent SU graduate announced via his Twitter Friday that he’s accepted the position of pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Dickinson College. He joins head coach Craig Hanson's staff, who's held the reins of the Red Devil program for 15 seasons.