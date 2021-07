The Seattle Mariners will conclude their back-to-back match against the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:10 PM (EDT). The Mariners are on a tear, after dominating eight of their past ten matches to close to within eight games of first place in the AL West. This season, the Southsiders had one of the greatest offenses in the league, hitting .250 as a team, sixth in team batting average, and scoring 4.81 runs per game, good for ninth in the league. It’s a strong lineup from beginning to end, and they’re disciplined at the plate, ranking third in the MLB with a .333 OBP.