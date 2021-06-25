A child is waiting: Creative Eddy likes learning and doing

The Bat Signal went out this week from the Living Water Child Care and Learning Center and right on cue the Caped Crusader answered the call. A little more in actuality, facility owner Jackie Branch recently reached out to John Buckland of “Heroes 4 Higher” to visit and speak to the center’s kids, their parents, and staff. Buckland, as usual attired as Batman and arriving in Williamson Wednesday morning via the iconic Batmobile, talked to the kids and staff about bullying, drugs, depression, school violence, and other issues prevalent in today’s society and how to avoid and overcome them. Buckland said since 2013 he has taken his program of empowerment on the road to more than 800 PK through grade 12 schools. Incoming Mingo County Schools Superintendent and husband of Jackie, Dr. Johnny Branch, was given the chance to sit behind the wheel of the superhero’s famous and instantly recognized ride.