Legislature sends Voter Protection Act change to ballot

By BOB CHRISTIE
 15 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters will be asked next year to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature more power to change citizen's initiatives they have approved. The Legislative referral approved by the Republican-controlled House on Friday and previously approved by the Senate would amend the Voter Protection Act. That constitutional provision was approved by the state's voters in 1998 after lawmakers overturned a 1996 initiative legalizing medical marijuana.

