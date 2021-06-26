5 winners announced in Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign today announced the five winners of its second week of prize giveaways. The five new winners include Sarah Delgadillo of Oahu, who won 100,000 HawaiianMiles from Hawaiian Airlines; Gary Oliveira of Maui, who won 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points; Jon Bynes of Oahu, who won two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines; Brent Muraoka of Oahu, who won a round-trip ticket on Southwest Airlines; and Alan Matsui of Oahu, who also won a round-trip ticket on Southwest Airlines.